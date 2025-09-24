‘This moment is not mine alone’: Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

Veteran actor Mohanlal dedicated his Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Malayalam cinema and its discerning audiences, he said on Tuesday.

Mohanlal was presented with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan.

In his acceptance speech, Mohanlal said that he never “dared to dream” that one day he would receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

“Not even in my wildest dreams. So this is not a dream come true, this is far greater. It is magical and sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility,” he said.

“This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, creativity and resilience,” Mohanlal added.

Born on May 21, 1960, in a traditional family from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, Mohanlal is a five-time National Award winner. He began his film career in 1980, playing a negative role in Fazil’s Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Over the years, he has headlined numerous films, including Manichitrathazhu, Kireedam, Bharatham, Thanmathra, Company, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal also offered his heartfelt tribute to the iconic figures of Malayalam cinema—across generations—and to Kerala’s devoted audience.

Quoting the words of Kumaran Asan, the celebrated Malayalam poet, philosopher, and social reformer, the actor remarked, “This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it left a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those that bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire”.

Mohanlal was also recognised for his contributions to the arts with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

Mohanlal is currently filming for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3.