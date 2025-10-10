MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 October 2025

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey draw flak for appearance in ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ music video

Netizens have gone as far as to say that they will skip the upcoming projects of the actors

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.10.25, 01:48 PM
Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao

Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Actors Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey have landed in the crosshairs of netizens for their appearance in Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai music video, recently released by T-Series.

The actors are facing severe backlash, with several social media users claiming that they will skip their upcoming projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to Modi ji for showing us the truth — now we know exactly which movies to skip and which ones to support for our nation’s pride,” wrote a social media user on YouTube. “I was here to see the comment section and I'm so happy seeing it's state, people are finally waking up to the reality that has been brought upon us,” commented another. “Actors in this song, we will remember you and never watch your series or movies again...thank you for your service,” wrote yet another social media user.

Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai features vocals by Meet Bros, Adarsh Shukla, and Divya Bhatt. The two-minute-55-second-long track is composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Nadaan.

While Dhawan will next appear in Border 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Rao has the Netflix comedy film Toaster in the pipeline. Warsi’s upcoming projects include Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, Dhamaal 4, and Welcome to the Jungle. Massey, who bagged the National Award for Best Actor this year, will star in the films Romeo, Yaar Jigri and Talaakhon Mein Ek.

RELATED TOPICS

Varun Dhawan Rajkummar Rao Arshad Warsi Vikrant Massey
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Good problem’: Priyank Kharge’s comment on Bengaluru’s traffic draws backlash

'I didn’t say it’s good to have traffic issues; it’s good to solve issues when you are prospering,' Kharge later clarified
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

India will be governed by the Constitution, not by the decrees of any extremist ideology

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT