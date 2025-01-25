Bolly couples Varun-Natasha, Soha-Kunal, Rajkummar-Patralekhaa’s unseen vacation photos

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and other Bollywood couples recently dropped never-before-seen photos from their vacations. Here’s a look.

Varun dropped throwback pictures of his vacation moments with Natasha to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. “My ride or die. I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary,” he captioned the Instagram carousel, which carries pictures of them unwinding at beaches as well as in the mountains.

One of the pictures shows Varun holding a surf board with Natasha by his side. As the sun sets in the background, the couple, dressed in beach clothes, pose for the lens.

In another photo, which was taken when Natasha was pregnant, the Baby John actor kissed her while placing his hand on her belly. The couple welcomed their daughter Lara on June 3, 2024.

Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa recently took a break from work and headed to Japan for a vacation. They were all smiles as they clicked a picture together with Mount Fuji in the background.

When it comes to vacationing, Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer take travel vlogging to another level. The Heeramandi actress actively shares videos of their vacation moments on her YouTube channel, along with lifestyle and beauty content. A month back, the couple took a trip to Egypt where they visited the Pyramids of Giza, enjoyed paramotoring and explored the local markets. Sonakshi recently shared a heartwarming video of her holding Zaheer’s hands and taking a stroll through an Egyptian desert.