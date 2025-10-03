Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ earns over Rs 10 crore in India on Day 1

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to Rs 10.11 crore nett in India, said makers Dharma Productions on Friday.

“A full-on box office Dhamaka. Brace yourself for a cinematic rollercoaster where heartbreakers, laughter, and chaos collide in style,” the makers wrote alongside a poster of the film on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Released on October 2, the film follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram(Rohit), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features a cameo by Rohit’s mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli.

The film's soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, A.P.S, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Guru Randhawa, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir, Kausar Munir, Jairaj, Tanishk Bagchi, Sonu Nigam, Guru Randhawa, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai.