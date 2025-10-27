Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna bask in the autumn charm on their European getaway

Bollywood actresses Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna are embracing the European autumnal bliss with charm and cheer. From sampling local delicacies to taking afternoon strolls on leaf-strewn pavements and pausing for picture-perfect selfies, their holiday looks straight out of a travel guide. Here’s a look.

Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna are close friends who met in Delhi before entering the film industry to pursue acting.

Sporting casual sweat-shirts, the actresses cosied up on a sofa, while Vaani clicked a selfie with Raashii.

The Raid 2 actress looked adorable as she relished a waffle in a cafe. She aced her holiday look in a brown, suede-like material with a light-colored, fluffy shearling lining visible on the collar and cuffs.

Vaani opted for a red sweater as her outfit for breakfast, as she savoured a platter of toast and poached eggs.

Raashii dazzled in a red cardigan while she enjoyed her evening snack.

On a cloudy day, Raashii paused to click a photo at a park. The 34-year-old actress kept it minimalist with her white cropped sweater paired with denim.

The actress took a sip from her hot cup of coffee in between afternoon strolls on leaf-strewn pavements.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Netflix’s crime thriller Mandala Murders. Meanwhile, Raashi Khanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 120 Bahadur, which also stars Farhan Akhtar.