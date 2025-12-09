In pictures: ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS featuring Arjun Rampal, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

Actor Arjun Rampal has offered a sneak peek into the shooting of Dhurandhar, offering a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other co-stars.

1 8 Instagram/ @rampal72

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy, hit theatres on 5 December.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, the film, set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network.

Rampal plays the role of ISI chief Major Iqbal in the film. Described as the ‘angel of death’, Iqbal vows a deadly attack on India while torturing a man whose body is pierced with pins.

In a note on Instagram, Rampal thanked Dhar for his vision and hard work, lauding the film’s distinctive storytelling, deeply developed characters, and his calm and positive approach on set.

“Ladies&Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given #dhurandhar which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms,” Rampal wrote on Instagram.

One of the photos shows Rampal in a candid moment with Akshaye Khanna between shots.

Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

The spy thriller earned more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office by the end of its first weekend in theatres.