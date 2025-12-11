In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai dazzle at Red Sea Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Rekha were among the Bollywood stars who attended the ongoing fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here’s a look at who wore what at the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked glamorous in a monochrome Dolce & Gabbana outfit featuring an embellished black blazer worn over a white gown.

Alia Bhatt received the Golden Globes Horizon Award for her contributions as an artist. She turned heads in a floral off-shoulder gown with a floor-grazing train.

For another event, Alia stunned in a rare archival black Pierre Balmain gown from 1955.

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, attended the event in an ivory blazer paired with a blue striped shirt, navy trousers and a printed maroon tie.

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a black, asymmetric, ruffled gown by Australian designer Toni Maticevski. The actress participated in a special session, where she talked about her early days in Bollywood.

Kriti wore a stunning Kristina Fidelskaya beige silk-organza gown with 3D floral motifs at the Women in Cinema gala event.

Bollywood veteran Rekha looked gorgeous in an ivory embellished sari. She was felicitated with the Honouree Award at the screening of the restored version of Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 classic Umrao Jaan.

Salman Khan posed for a photograph alongside British actor-rapper Idris Elba. The Sikandar star looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.