‘Song is bigger than singer’: Usha Uthup on revamped version of ‘Ramba Ho’ from ‘Dhurandhar’

Veteran singer Usha Uthup has said she has no objections to the makers of Dhurandhar revamping her iconic song Rambha Ho without seeking her blessings.

Originally composed by Bappi Lahiri, with lyrics by Indeevar, the new version has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi.

Uthup added that she is delighted by the renewed popularity of the track and does not feel upset about another singer lending her voice to the revamped version.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Uthup said she was sent a link to the reworked version of Rambha Ho from the film and was pleasantly surprised by the fresh take on the song.

“Somebody sent me the link. So I said, ‘Wow! What is this! It’s fabulous.’ I’m not one of those people who feels bad somebody else sang this. I’m very happy," she said.

“For it to come back with such a bang is amazing. This proves what I always believed in and what I say is that the song is bigger than the singer. I'm so grateful to God,” she further said.

“My God, it has been 40 years since Rambha Ho was released, and I have been singing the song for so many years at my shows…. But for it to come back with such a bang, you know, it's really amazing. And of course Madhuanti has also sung it beautifully. She has sung it very well,” Uthup added.

She also mentioned that the film’s makers did not approach her to seek her blessings before rehashing the song.

Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Uthup had praised singer Madhubanti for her rendition of the song in the film. “Madhubanti has done a fabulous job. We also did a reel together at Trincas, which was amazing. I’ve always believed the song is much bigger than the singer. Whoever sings Rambha Ho will hit it there,” she had said.

Uthup added that she has been performing the song at almost every live show for years and that the Dhurandhar version has boosted its popularity. “Truly, who ever thought? Every show of mine, in any case, I have to sing Rambha Ho. But now, it’s with a new force, and all thank God for Dhurandhar for making it so popular. I don’t know how many million hits Ramba Ho gets every second on what the Gen-Z call Insta. It’s amazing," she said.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film released in theatres on December 5. It stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, in association with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. A sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for theatrical release on March 19. It is set to clash at the box office with Yash’s Toxic.