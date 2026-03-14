Anurag Dobhal’s condition worsens after discharge from ICU, YouTuber diagnosed with severe pneumonia

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal’s health condition has worsened after he was briefly discharged from the ICU on Thursday, his manager said on Saturday.

Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider,was hospitalised recently after crashing his car while live on Instagram. His manager, Rohit Panday, said the YouTuber’s condition is now serious.

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Rohit shared an update on Instagram on Saturday about Anurag’s health. He wrote, “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors”.

The manager added, “We would request you all to pray for him”.

On Thursday, Anurag had been discharged from the ICU. Rohit had posted a picture of the YouTuber lying on a hospital bed, smiling and flashing a peace sign. “Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery,” he wrote in the caption.

Dobhal crashed his car during an Instagram live session earlier this month. The attempt to die by suicide stemmed from Dobhal’s alleged fallout with his family.

Earlier, Anurag had posted a YouTube video alleging that his family had been mentally torturing and harassing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. In the video, which he called his ‘final’ one, he alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Kalam later claimed that the YouTuber’s fans had gathered outside their house and threatened to “burn them alive”.

Responding to the developments, Rohit wrote: “At this point in time, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video or statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue a statement.”

Kalam also alleged that Anurag had filed cases against him and other family members that were later withdrawn.