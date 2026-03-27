‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner and wife expecting first baby

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome are expecting their first baby, the couple announced in a joint post on Friday.

Sharing a series of pictures showing the couple posing on a field and holding up sonogram images, Lautner wrote, “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”

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Fans couldn’t keep calm after the post was shared. “I’m smiling so big my cheeks hurt,” one of them wrote. “So much love for this little one already,” another commented.

The Twilight star and his wife went public with their relationship in 2018. They got engaged in November 2021 after Lautner proposed to her.

Lautner announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2021, sharing two photos of himself and his new fiancée. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he wrote.

The following year, the couple tied the knot at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country on November 11, 2022.

Lautner is best known for playing the role of the werewolf Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series from 2008 to 2012. He shot to fame for his portrayal of Bella Swan’s close friend who later competes with Edward Cullen for her love.