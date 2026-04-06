‘Silence is cheaper than explaining’: Trisha’s cryptic post amid rumours of relationship with Vijay

Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan on Sunday shared a cryptic post on social media about self-worth and love, amid ongoing rumours of her relationship with actor-politician Vijay.

Taking to Instagram, Trisha posted a video that said, “I’m at a stage in my life where I don’t argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you’re absolutely right. Not because I agree, but because I don’t care enough to convince you. I’ve learnt something important — peace is more valuable than being right”.

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“Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves your access or your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings. They’re an invitation to drain yourself. So I decline, smile, and keep my peace. Growth looks like this. Not loud, reactive, just unbothered,” it further said.

“Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love,” the video also said. “Fact,” Trisha wrote in the caption.

Trisha's Instagram Story Instagram

The post comes amid rumours about Trisha and Vijay’s relationship. The speculation intensified recently following reports that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce.

According to reports, Sangeeta moved a family court in Chengalpattu district under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking dissolution of marriage on grounds of irretrievable breakdown.

She allegedly accused Vijay of being involved in an extra-marital relationship with an unnamed actress and cited mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. The claims remain allegations made in court filings and have not been independently verified.

Soon after the reports surfaced, Vijay and Trisha were seen arriving together at producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding in Chennai, where they greeted the couple and posed for photographs, fuelling further speculation online.

Trisha and Vijay have worked together in films such as Ghilli and Leo. She also made a cameo appearance in Vijay’s latest big screen outing The Greatest of All Time.

On the work front, Trisha will next be seen in Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and co-starring Suriya. Vijay, who now heads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to headline his last film, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming actioner is faced with censorship issues, and its release has been put on hold.