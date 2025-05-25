Trisha Krishnan responds to age-gap controversy with Kamal Haasan in ‘Thug Life’: ‘It was magic’

Actress Trisha Krishnan said that it was magical to work with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam in Thug Life at a recent pre-release event in Mumbai, thereby shutting trolls slamming the 30-year age gap between her and co-star Haasan.

“I think that’s something I knew when they announced the film, and I had not even signed it. So that’s when I knew, Wow, this is magic,” said Krishnan at the event, according to media reports.

She also talked about her experience of working with Haasan and Ratnam in the film. “All of us as actors, we were like, Oh damn, we have to do some work here. We’ve got to stop staring at them [Ratnam and Haasan]. So it was magic,” the Vidaamuyarchi actress continued.

The development comes days after the makers of the film faced flak for intimate scenes featuring 70-year-old Haasan and 42-year-old Krishnan in the trailer dropped earlier this week.

Later, the film’s second song Sugar Baby, featuring the actress landed in the crosshairs of netizens, for its title.

Backed by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, Thug Life is set to release in theatres on June 5. Red Giant Movies will handle the distribution.

The film stars Kamal Haasan as a gangster who takes a young boy under his wing and raises him in the underworld. As the years pass, the boy grows into a formidable figure, played by Silambarasan TR. However, cracks begin to appear in their bond amid a power struggle.

While Krishnan seems to play the mistress of Haasan’s character in the film, actress Abhirami essays the role of his wife.

Mani Ratnam’s regular collaborator A.R. Rahman has composed the music for Thug Life, with Ravi K Chandran behind the camera and Sreekar Prasad handling editing. The cast also includes Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Nasser, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George. The action choreography is by the acclaimed Anbariv duo.