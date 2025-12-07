Tota Roy Choudhury returns as Feluda in ‘Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo’, teaser out

Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury returns as the iconic detective Feluda, aka Pradosh Chandra Mitter, in the upcoming Hoichoi series Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo based on writer-director Satyajit Ray’s eponymous 1975 novel.

The one-minute-14-second-long teaser shows Feluda travelling with his cousin Topshe (Kalpan Mitra) and friend Lalmohan Ganguly (Anirban Chakrabarti) to the Sinha Roy household near the Indo-Bhutan border. Once there, Feluda is tasked with solving a puzzle, which is a key to a hidden treasure.

Chiranjeet Chakrabarti, Pratik Dutta and Dipankar Dey round off the cast of the upcoming series, which is directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee.

The third instalment in the Feludar Goyendagiri series is set to hit Hoichoi in December.

Ray’s novel had earlier spawned a feature film directed by his son Sandip Ray. Royal Bengal Rahashya (2011) starred Sabyasachi Chakrabarty as Feluda.

On the work front, Tota Roy Choudhury’s latest big screen release is the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, fronted by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.