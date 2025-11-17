Watch: Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen set the dance floor on fire at Honorary Oscar win party

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen set the dance floor on fire at an event organised by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy on Saturday to celebrate their honorary Oscars.

Cruise, 63, and Allen, 75, were seen dancing together in videos shared on social media, including a clip posted by producer and DJ D-Nice.

In the video, the pair laughed and moved in sync as they faced each other on the dance floor. “Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue,” D-Nice wrote on Instagram.

In another video shared by the Debbie Allen Dance Company, the duo were seen dancing to Candy by Cameo and Maze & Frankie Beverly’s Before I Let Go. The company wrote, “What an honor it was to celebrate @therealdebbieallen last night… As she prepares to receive her Honorary Oscar from the Academy, recognizing her extraordinary legacy in film, we gathered to reflect on the brilliance, courage and passion she continues to pour into the world.”

Cruise and Allen received their Honorary Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday, alongside Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas.

The Academy first announced the honorees in June, with Academy President Janet Yang acknowledging that the recipients’ careers have had a “lasting impact” on the film community.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” Yang had said in a statement.

The Academy said at the time that Cruise's recognition was due to his “committed advocate of the theatrical experience, and he helped to usher the industry through a challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all,” Yang added.