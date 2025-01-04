Tom Holland on avoiding red carpet walk with Zendaya: 'It’s her moment'

"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland says he doesn't walk alongside his girlfriend and frequent collaborator Zendaya on the red carpets as he wants her to have her moment instead of making it about them.

Holland and Zendaya, both 28, met while filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016 following which the dating rumours surfaced. However, it was only in 2021 that they confirmed their relationship on social media.

"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," Holland told Men’s Health magazine explaining why he does not accompany his girlfriend on red carpet.

The actor also spoke about his future plans and said once he becomes a father, he won't be seen in the movies anymore.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth." Holland and Zendaya will next star in "Spider-Man 4", in which Holland will reprise his role of as the web casting superhero whereas Zendaya will be seen as MJ. The shooting for the film is slated to begin in the summer of 2025.

They will also feature in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson. Both films will release in 2026.

