Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney’s viral video from Governors Awards sparks dating buzz

Weeks after his breakup with Ana de Armas, Hollywood star Tom Cruise was seen having a good time with actress Sydney Sweeney at Governors Award in Los Angeles — a moment that has sent the internet into a tizzy, with dating rumours flying right, left and centre.

In a video that has gone viral, the duo were seen standing with a group of guests at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday. As jazz music played in the background, Cruise shared a good laugh with Sweeney.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Hauterrfly, Sweeney was heard telling Cruise how she had “never driven a boat”.

Reactions to the video took the internet by storm in no time. “Wait...Sydney Sweeney is going out with Tom Cruise?” asked an X user. “Well we all know Sydney has a thing for older men,” another commented.

“They could make a cute couple,” another post read. “Don't be surprised if they start dating after this,” came another tweet. “Now he is gonna date her also I guess,” an X user commented.

At the event, Sweeney looked radiant in a silver sequin off-shoulder gown by Miu Miu featuring a sweetheart neckline. Cruise, on the other hand, looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo paired with a bow tie.

Cruise and his ex-girlfriend Armas, who got into a relationship in February, decided to part ways on good terms after realising that “the spark had gone”, a British tabloid had reported.

The news came as a surprise to fans as rumours of their “space wedding” were rife.

The duo will still work together in the supernatural thriller Deeper.

Rumours about their dating began earlier this year when they were spotted holding hands during a cosy Vermont getaway. In April, Cruise and Armas flew to Madrid in the former’s private jet as their romance blossomed.