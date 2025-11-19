Tom Cruise says he is ‘deeply moved’ to receive honorary Oscar from Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the director of his next film, who presented the honorary Oscar to him last week at the 2025 Governors Awards.

In his note, the 63-year-old actor wrote, “Today, I share the first photo taken last year during a rehearsal on the set of my new film with Alejandro G. Iñárritu.”

“Alejandro, 25 years ago I watched your first film, the classic Amores Perros. This weekend, 25 years later, I was deeply moved to have been presented the Honorary Oscar by you, my dear friend. I cannot wait to share our new film with you all next year,” he added.

On Sunday, Cruise received the award from filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu, who has worked with him on a yet-to-be-titled film, reportedly set to release in October 2026.

The Academy first announced the honorees in June, with Academy president Janet Yang acknowledging that the recipients’ careers have had a “lasting impact” on the film community.

“Suddenly the world was so much larger than the one that I knew,” Cruise said in front of a crowd of Hollywood dignitaries, including Steven Spielberg, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It also shows me our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

“I will always do everything I can to support this art form and to champion new voices, to protect what makes cinema powerful, hopefully without too many more broken bones,” the Mission Impossible actor said.

Cruise shot to fame for his roles in Jerry Maguire, Magnolia, Born on the Fourth of July, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Minority Report, Collateral, and Top Gun: Maverick. These roles showcase his range across different genres, from romantic comedies and dramas to action blockbusters.

Apart from Cruise, Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, and production designer Wynn Thomas received their Honorary Awards at the 2025 Governors Awards on Sunday.