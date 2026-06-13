MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Tom Cruise reunites with Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell at ‘Disclosure Day’ screening

Directed by Steven Spielberg, ‘Disclosure Day’ is a sci-fi thriller starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.06.26, 10:03 AM
Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell at ‘Disclosure Day’ screening

Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell at ‘Disclosure Day’ screening X

Tom Cruise reunited with his former co-stars Dakota Fanning and Colin Farrell to celebrate the release of Steven Spielberg’s new film Disclosure Day, calling the gathering “nothing better.”

Cruise shared a photo on social media Friday showing himself alongside Fanning and Farrell while holding a bust of Spielberg in front of a packed movie theatre. The actor said he attended the screening as part of his summer moviegoing plans and expressed appreciation for the filmmaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends,” Cruise wrote. “Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.”

“Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day,” he added.

Cruise previously collaborated with Spielberg on the 2002 science-fiction thriller Minority Report and the 2005 adaptation of War of the Worlds. Farrell starred alongside Cruise in Minority Report, while Fanning portrayed Cruise’s daughter in War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day follows a group of individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence linked to extraterrestrial life and race against time — and lethal government operatives — to expose the truth about alien existence to the world.

The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell.

RELATED TOPICS

Disclosure Day Steven Spielberg Tom Cruise
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Will bring back Tatas,' says Suvendu, assures industry revival and jobs in Bengal

BJP leaders had earlier indicated that the state would revise its land policy to facilitate a new wave of industrialisation
Suvendu Adhikari addresses a news conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Hawkers can move to unused markets and spaces... people have right to walk on pavements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT