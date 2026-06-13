Tom Cruise reunites with Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell at ‘Disclosure Day’ screening

Tom Cruise reunited with his former co-stars Dakota Fanning and Colin Farrell to celebrate the release of Steven Spielberg’s new film Disclosure Day, calling the gathering “nothing better.”

Cruise shared a photo on social media Friday showing himself alongside Fanning and Farrell while holding a bust of Spielberg in front of a packed movie theatre. The actor said he attended the screening as part of his summer moviegoing plans and expressed appreciation for the filmmaker.

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“Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends,” Cruise wrote. “Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.”

“Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day,” he added.

Cruise previously collaborated with Spielberg on the 2002 science-fiction thriller Minority Report and the 2005 adaptation of War of the Worlds. Farrell starred alongside Cruise in Minority Report, while Fanning portrayed Cruise’s daughter in War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day follows a group of individuals who uncover top-secret government intelligence linked to extraterrestrial life and race against time — and lethal government operatives — to expose the truth about alien existence to the world.

The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell.