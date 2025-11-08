Tom Cruise praises Glen Powell’s ‘The Running Man’: ‘Was on the edge of my seat’

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has given a glowing shoutout to Glen Powell’s latest film The Running Man, calling it an “edge-of-the-seat” experience.

Cruise shared a post on Instagram Friday featuring photos with Powell and the film’s cast, taken inside a movie theatre. In one image, the two actors are seen smiling with tubs of popcorn in hand.

“Another great night out with my friends at the movies! You guys crushed it, congratulations! I laughed, was on the edge of my seat, and ate way too much popcorn,” the Mission: Impossible actor wrote in the caption, congratulating the team behind the film.

Directed by Edgar Wright, The Running Man stars Powell as Ben Richards and opened in theatres Friday. Also featuring Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Katy M O’Brian and Michael Cera, the film is described as a dystopian action thriller.

Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel, The Running Man is set in a near-future society fixated on violent entertainment, following Richards as he risks his life in a deadly reality TV show to save his ailing daughter.

Cruise and Powell have shared the screen space in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.