Tollywood stars Dev, Koel Mullick, Jisshu Sengupta and others celebrate Bhai Phonta

Tollywood actors Dev, Koel Mullick and Jisshu Sengupta were among the celebrities who celebrated Bhai Phonta with their siblings in Kolkata on Thursday. Here’s a look.

Raghu Dakat actor Dev celebrated Bhai Phonta with sister Deepali Adhikari..

Koel Mullick celebrated Bhai Phonta with her two children at Mullick Bari in Bhowanipore. Her father, veteran actor Ranjit Mullick, was also present.

Actor Jisshu Sengupta’s sister Rai Sengupta applied phonta on the actor’s forehead to mark the occasion.

Actress Ridhima Ghosh celebrated Bhai Phonta over a video call with her brother.

Television actress Swastika Dutta celebrated Bhai Phonta with Kolkata-based designer Abhishek Roy.