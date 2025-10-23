Inside Kim Kardashian’s 45th birthday bash with ‘All’s Fair’ co-stars, family, friends

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday by attending the premiere event of her upcoming legal drama series All’s Fair, created by Ryan Murphy in Paris. Here’s how her day looked like.

For the occasion, Kim opted for an ice blue 2000s Galliano-era Dior low neckline mermaid gown. Nude makeup and nattily tied bun rounded off her look.

Kim posed for a photo with her All’s Fair co-stars at the event.

“All’s Fair Paris premiere w my girls. Thank you for making my birthday so perfect,” Kim captioned her post on Instagram.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also attended the premiere. Jenner donned a black velvet gown from the Oscar de la Renta 1993 runway collection.

Kim’s birthday cake featured a croquembouche-style macaron tower in blush pink, rose, and fuchsia hues, topped off with a white fondant base and pearl detailing at the event.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian wished Kim with a childhood photo of them on her Instagram story.

Kim’s children —- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm —- surprised her with bouquets of flowers and handwritten notes.

More show-stopping cakes made an appearance at Kim’s birthday celebration.

As a birthday indulgence, Kim enjoyed a buttery, oversized croissant.

The All’s Fair series is set to premiere on Hulu on November 4.