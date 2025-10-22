Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s Diwali celebration in New York

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and mother Dr. Madhu Chopra in New York, show pictures posted by her on Wednesday. From Malti making rangolis to Priyanka offering prayers with Nick and their daughter, here’s a look at some moments from the family’s celebration.

Nick embraced Priyanka for a picture. While he looked dapper in a beige-hued ethnic suit, Priyanka stunned in a red sharara set.

The couple posed with their three-year old daughter Malti and one of her friends.

Nick and Priyanka shared a candid moment during the festivities

Nick and Priyanka posed for a family picture with mum Madhu, daughter Malti and one of Malti’s friends.

Nick and Priyanka shared a frame with the guests. “Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends,” the Citadel actress captioned her post on Instagram.

Malti looked adorable in an orange lehenga.

The little one had fun making vibrant rangolis.

Priyanka also helped Malti and her friends to make rangolis.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Priyanka posed with her guests. She wore a white suit.

The 43-year-old actress also posted a mirror selfie.