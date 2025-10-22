‘Journey of heart, grit, laughter’: Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS photos from ‘Thamma’ sets

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and a video from the sets of Thamma featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and director Aditya Sarpotdar. Rashmika described her experience of working on the film as a journey ‘of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises.’

“Thamma Ahh… where do I even begin. From the very first call-sheet to the final cut, this film has been more than just work.. it’s been a journey of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises and mornings we didn’t want to wake up for and nights we didn’t want to end,” wrote the actress.

Rashmika plays Tadaka, a mysterious vampire in the film, who is described as the first ray of light.

Part of Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thanking her co-stars, Rashmika said working with them felt effortless and she was thrilled to collaborate on the film.

Thamma follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a journalist who accidentally awakens Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), an ancient vampire king, and falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious vampire.

In her post, Rashmika thanked Sarpotdar for trusting her, challenging her, and leading the team with his clear vision for the film.

In one of the photos, Rashmika was seen waiting for her next shot while sitting under a red umbrella on the sets.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).

Thanking the cast and crew of the film, Rashmika wrote, “To our crew.. the ones who came early, stayed late, carried equipment up hills, chased light and rain and every weather mood, patched up wounds.. Because of you, we stood on those locations, we captured those frames, we created those memories.”

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Rashmika took a quirky selfie with her crew of Thamma, wearing red contact lenses that add to her character’s look.

“And to you my lovesss, your support, your stories, your wait, your trust..I see it all.. I feel it all.. Now, with Thamma finally out. And that’s day one for meee…gratitude and love,” Rashmika signed off.