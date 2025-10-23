‘Every era ends’: Kohli’s Adelaide gesture after consecutive ducks fuels retirement chatter

For the first time in his illustrious ODI career, Virat Kohli has been dismissed for two consecutive ducks, triggering speculation about his future in international cricket.

1 9 Virat Kohli walks back and acknowledges the Adelaide crowd, on Thursday, October 23, 2025. (Picture from social media)

After failing to score off eight deliveries in the Perth ODI, the 36-year-old fell for a four-ball duck in Adelaide on Thursday, leaving fans questioning if the batter’s era is nearing its end.

As Kohli walked back to the dressing room, he was seen waving to the crowd with his gloves in hand.

The gesture set social media abuzz, with many interpreting it as a farewell signal. Some fans expressed admiration and gratitude, while others urged him to bow out on his own terms.

“Virat Kohli was the best of his time, but every era ends. Before the selectors are forced to drop him, he should retire with dignity like a true legend,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I think he is done with this gesture. Thank you, Virat Kohli! A legend both on and off the field. Your passion, grit, and leadership made you an outstanding ambassador of cricket. Time to celebrate a career that inspired millions.”

With youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting on the bench, competition for places in the Indian team remains intense, and Kohli’s back-to-back failures have only deepened the debate about the team’s future composition.

India managed to post a competitive 264 for 9 against Australia, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s resilient 73.

8 9 Rohit Sharma plays a hook short during his innings of 73 runs against Australia, Thursday, Oct 23, 2025. (X/@BCCI)

During his break from international cricket, Rohit Sharma dedicated himself to an intense fitness regime under the guidance of former India team mentor Abhishek Nayar, shedding an impressive 11 kilograms.

The veteran batter was also spotted fine-tuning his game in Mumbai, where his net sessions drew large crowds of supporters eager to watch the ‘Hitman’ back in action.

The former skipper mixed grit with grace on a challenging surface on Thursday, anchoring India’s innings after early setbacks. His 97-ball knock and a crucial 118-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 61 off 77 balls, steadied the innings following the dismissals of Shubman Gill (9) and Kohli (0).

9 9 Axar Patel (Picture from social media)

In the latter half of the innings, Axar Patel (44 off 41) played a vital role, displaying composure reminiscent of Ravindra Jadeja in Tests.

His 39-run stand with Washington Sundar (12) helped India recover, while Harshit Rana (24 not out) and Arshdeep Singh (13) added 37 valuable runs for the ninth wicket to push the total beyond the 260 mark.

At the time of filing this report, Australia had reached 13 for no loss in 5.5 overs, with the match finely poised in the second ODI at Adelaide.

