Tollywood begins indefinite strike to protest against Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death during shoot

Actors and technicians in the Bengali film and television industry on Tuesday began an indefinite strike following the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee during a shoot at Talsari beach on March 29 (Sunday). The move is aimed at demanding stricter safety protocols on sets.

1 5 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee attended the meeting on Tuesday at Technician's Studio in Tollygunge.

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Actor-politician Dev was also present. Actors Abir Chatterjee and Subhashree Ganguly and director Kaushik Ganguly were among the other figures from the Bengali film industry present at the meeting.

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Technicians also joined the strike, aimed at voicing protest and ensuring artist safety.

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Actors Anindya Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty at the meeting on Tuesday.

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Actress Priyanka Sarkar was part of the meeting.

According to Digha police, the 43-year-old actor had been filming for the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when the incident occurred. Around 4.30pm on March 29, Banerjee reportedly lost his balance during a boat sequence and fell into the sea.

Co-actors and crew members jumped in immediately and managed to pull him out after nearly an hour. He was rushed to the Digha State General Hospital, 11 km from Talsari, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

On April 5, members of the Tollywood film and television fraternity staged a protest march in Kolkata, demanding accountability. The Artists’ Forum also filed an FIR on Saturday.