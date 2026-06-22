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Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez to lead Illumination's animated film ‘Not Alone’

Chalamet makes his feature-length animation debut alongside Gomez in the upcoming sci-fi adventure from the studio behind ‘Despicable Me’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.06.26, 08:03 PM
Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez Instagram

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez will lead the voice cast of Illumination's upcoming alien adventure Not Alone, Universal Pictures announced on Monday.

“Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are Not Alone — only in theatres April 2027,” the studio posted on X.

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Set to release in April 2027, Not Alone marks Chalamet's first feature-length animated film. He will voice Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic, while Gomez plays Fran, an astro-botanist developing the world's first plant-powered rocket, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The alien characters will be voiced by British comedians Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan and Jamie Demetriou. Brett Goldstein lends his voice to Officer Zandro, while Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris round out the supporting cast.

Not Alone is directed by Despicable Me 3 co-director Eric Guillon. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, with Joy Poirel, Richard Curtis and David Distenfeld serving as executive producers.

Chalamet was most recently seen in Marty Supreme, which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture as a producer.

Gomez last starred in the mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

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