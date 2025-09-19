MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci announce separation after two-year relationship

Burton, 66, and Bellucci, 59, were first linked in early 2023, months after the actress presented him with an award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.09.25, 04:27 PM
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Instagram

Filmmaker Tim Burton and actress Monica Bellucci have ended their relationship after almost two years together, the couple confirmed Friday in a joint statement to AFP.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” they said in a joint statement. No reason for the split was cited by them.

Burton, 66, and Bellucci, 59, were first linked in early 2023, months after the actress presented him with an award at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.

Bellucci later confirmed their relationship in an interview with Elle France in June 2023.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Rome Film Festival in October 2023 and were last seen together at the Venice Film Festival in August for the world premiere of Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which Bellucci stars.

They had first met briefly on the Cannes red carpet in 2006, when Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel and Burton was in a long-term relationship with Helena Bonham Carter.

Bellucci and Cassel, who divorced in 2013, share two children. Burton and Bonham Carter separated in 2014 after more than a decade together and also have two children.

