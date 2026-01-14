‘Thirtysomething’ actor Timothy Busfield surrenders in child sex abuse case, pleads innocence

Days after New Mexico authorities issued an arrest warrant for Thirtysomething star Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse charges, the actor turned himself in at a detention centre, as per media reports.

"Timothy Busfield has turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center," Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications for the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "He will be booked on his warrant."

ADVERTISEMENT

Busfield denied the allegations in a video obtained by TMZ.

“Hi everybody, it's Tim. I'm sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque – I'm here now," Busfield said. "I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible,” he added.

"They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it," Busfield continued. "I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies.”

"So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work," he concluded. "I love everybody for supporting me, thank you."

The U.S. Marshals took the matter in their hands on Monday in a bid to locate and apprehend the actor.

As per the arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, an investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department filed a criminal complaint in support of the charge, which says a child reported that Busfield touched him inappropriately.

The acts occurred on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a TV series Busfield directed and acted in, when the child was seven years old. As per the report, Busfield allegedly touched the child three or four times, and again, another five or six times when the child was eight.

Two 11-year-old twins also alleged that the actor-director touched them inappropriately on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

One of the boys was diagnosed with moderate PTSD and anxiety following his claims of "inappropriate touching”, Fox News Digital reported.