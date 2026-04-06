‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ becomes highest opening weekend grosser of 2026

Universal and Illumination’s animated sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has registered a strong debut at the global box office, earning USD 372.5 million worldwide in five days.

The film collected USD 130 million from 4,252 theatres in North America over its opening weekend and USD 190 million in its first five days, marking the biggest domestic debut of the year, ahead of Project Hail Mary (USD 80.5 million). It collected USD 182.4 million from 78 international markets.

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Despite the impressive numbers, the sequel trailed slightly behind its 2023 predecessor The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which had opened to USD 146 million over the weekend and USD 204 million in five days in the US markets. The earlier film went on to gross USD 1.3 billion globally.

By comparison, the first Mario film had earned USD 171 million overseas and USD 375 million worldwide in the same period.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the sequel follows Mario and Luigi as they venture into outer space to face off against Bowser Jr.

Among other releases, A24’s dark comedy The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, debuted in third place domestically in the US with USD 14.4 million and added USD 13.6 million overseas for a global total of USD 28 million.

Second place went to Project Hail Mary, which collected USD 30 million in its third weekend, taking its North American total to USD 217 million and worldwide earnings to USD 420.7 million.

Disney-Pixar’s Hoppers came in fourth with USD 5.8 million in its fifth weekend, while Reminders of Him rounded out the top five with USD 2.3 million.

Overall, the strong performance of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, alongside steady contributions from holdover titles, helped deliver the biggest collective weekend of the year. According to Comscore, box office revenues are up 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2025, Variety reported.