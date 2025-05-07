‘The Royals’ on Netflix to ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ on Prime Video: New films, shows hitting OTT this week

The first week of May has a mix of sports documentaries, mythological dramas, heartwarming romcoms, and politically-charged thrillers on offer for the OTT audience in India. Here's a look at new titles dropping on streaming platforms between May 6 and 9.

Full Speed Season 2

Streaming from: May 7

Platform: Netflix

Full Speed is set to hit the track with a second season, zooming into the high-octane world of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The five-episode docuseries dives into behind-the-scenes drama: Ryan Blaney’s wedding plans amidst the pressure, the Briscoes expecting twins, and Christopher Bell’s stunning playoff exit. The series features commentary from NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Blood of Zeus Season 3

Streaming from: May 8

Platform: Netflix

Blood of Zeus, originally titled Gods & Heroes, retells Greek mythology through the eyes of Heron, a demigod and son of Zeus. After the first two seasons in 2020 and 2024, respectively, the third and final season concludes the epic saga. Following the Titans’ defeat, a curse unleashes dark forces born from spilled Titan blood. As the world faces destruction, Heron rises to defend it. In the finale, when Gaia pleads for Heron to save his brother, he once again confronts the darkness threatening the planet.

Forever

Streaming from: May 8

Platform: Netflix

Judy Blume’s beloved 1975 novel finds new life in Forever, a modern reimagining set in 2018 Los Angeles. Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone), a confident track star, and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.), a shy basketball player, fall deeply and awkwardly in love. Their coming-of-age story tugs at the heartstrings with its tender portrayal of first love, societal pressure, and growing pains.

Bohurupi

Streaming from: May 9

Platform: ZEE5

A gritty Bengali thriller set in the 1990s and 2000s, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Bohurupi follows Bikram (Shiboprosad Mukherjee), a wrongfully jailed graduate who transforms into a master conman after befriending a veteran criminal behind bars. As he carries out daring heists across banks in West Bengal, Inspector Sumanta Ghosal (Abir Chatterjee) races against time to catch him. Released in theatres during Durga Puja 2024, the film also features Koushani Mukherjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty in key roles.

Gram Chikitsalay

Streaming from: May 9

Platform: Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay tells the story of Dr. Prabhat (Amol Parashar), who takes over a neglected government-run healthcare facility in a North Indian village. As he tries to reform the crumbling healthcare system, he realises that changing the village may first require changing himself. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), makers of the popular rural drama Panchayat, the series also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Maria

Streaming from: May 9

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Starring Angelina Jolie in the titular role, this biographical drama offers a reflective look at the life of the famed American-Greek singer Maria Callas. Set in her final days in Paris, Maria chronicles the complex journey of a woman whose voice once enchanted the world.

The Royals

Streaming from: May 9

Platform: Netflix

A palace romance with a modern twist, The Royals pairs Bhumi Pednekar’s ambitious CEO Sophia with Ishaan Khatter’s soft-spoken prince Aviraaj Singh in the fictional town of Morpur. As they try to convert a derelict haveli into a boutique stay, sparks fly amid eccentric relatives and regal dysfunction. The series also stars Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar.

The Diplomat

Streaming from: May 9

Platform: Netflix

John Abraham trades fists for diplomacy in The Diplomat, a taut thriller based on real-life events. Directed by Shivam Nair, the political thriller follows J.P. Singh (John Abraham), an Indian official faced with a geopolitical crisis in Pakistan when an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed (Sadia Khateeb), seeks refuge after a forced marriage. What unfolds is a battle of nerves and negotiations, as Singh strives to bring her home amid rising tensions.