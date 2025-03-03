MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'The Paradise' featuring Nani to hit big screen next March

The upcoming Telugu movie is written and directed by Srikanth Odela

PTI Published 03.03.25, 03:02 PM
Nani in a poster of 'The Paradise'

Nani in a poster of 'The Paradise' Instagram

Nani-starrer "The Paradise" will have its worldwide release on March 26, 2026, the makers announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the upcoming Telugu movie also reunites the filmmaker with the actor after their 2023 film "Dasara".

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for "The Paradise", which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas.

Nani shared the promo video of his upcoming film on Instagram.

"This is our STATEMENT. THE PARADISE WILL RISE @odela_srikanth & @anirudhofficial MADNESS. #TheParadise IN CINEMAS ON 26TH MARCH, 2026," he wrote in the caption.

Nani, also known for films such as "Jersey", "Hi Nanna", and "Shyam Singha Roy", most recently appeared in the 2024 action thriller "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

