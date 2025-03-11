The first look of the horror fantasy film 'Devi'

Actor-filmmaker Souptick C is busy with the shoot of the film Devi, starring Ranieeta Dash, Rahul, Somraj, and Anjana Basu. The story of the film is by Souptick C, who is directing the film. “Devi is the sequel to Monihara, which was a horror comedy. But Devi is a horror fantasy film. I’m creating an universe of the Bengali ghost. Audiences will be reminded once again of stories that they used to hear as a child,” said Souptick, the director.

“Devi is an interesting character to play. She is a human with super powers as she is a daughter of a human and a ghost, this character has different shades,” said Ranieeta Dash.

“I am playing the role of Surya, he is Devi’s father. Surya is that character that protects her daughter to all extents as he does not want her superpower to come out to the real world. It has been a very good experience working with Souptick, he is a very talented actor himself,” said Rahul.

“Working with Souptick has been a lovely experience. The production is bang-on and it looks larger than life. I’m really enjoying every moment playing this role,” said Anjana Basu.

“Being an actor, Souptick has an advantage because he knows how to mount a male character in a story like this confidently, so he has my full trust,” said Somraj.