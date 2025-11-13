MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser: Miranda Priestly reunites with Andy Sachs after 20 years

The upcoming film, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, is set to release on May 1, 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.11.25, 10:18 AM
A still from \\\'The Devil Wears Prada 2\\\'

A still from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' YouTube

Meryl Streep‘s Miranda Priestly reunites with Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs after twenty years in the teaser of The Devil Wears Prada 2, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The 52-second-long clip opens with a shot of Miranda strutting down the Runway Magazine halls in red high stilettos and entering an elevator where she is joined by her former assistant Andy.

“Took you long enough,” Miranda says as Andy smirks and puts on her sunglasses.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the highly-awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon The Devil Wears Prada.

The upcoming film is set to release on May 1, 2026.

In addition to the stars of the original film, Kenneth Branagh will join the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, according to a report by Variety.

As per Variety, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she attempts to navigate her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Miranda soon finds herself being faced against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former junior assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

Directed by David Frankel, the original movie released on June 30, 2006. The story follows a young woman navigating the challenges of working at a prestigious fashion magazine.

