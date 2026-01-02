Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’ gets off to a decent start but lags behind ‘Dhurandhar’ at box office

Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama Ikkis was off to a decent start at the Indian box office, earning Rs 7 crore nett on its first day in theatres on Friday, as per records with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, the film is a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Lt. Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also marks the final big-screen appearance of late actor Dharmendra.

Produced by Maddock Films and presented by JioStudios, Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher in key roles.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar wrapped its fourth week in theatres with a collection of Rs 15.75 crore nett on Thursday (Day 28). The total domestic collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, so far, stands at Rs 739 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

The film has earned Rs 1,136.75 crore gross globally so far, including Rs 886.75 crore gross in India.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The film stars Ranveer Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan round off the cast of Dhurandhar.

On the other hand, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India, collecting Rs 159.75 crore nett in 14 days. The gross collection in India stands at Rs 194.85 crore.

Fire and Ash has earned USD 859 million worldwide.