‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ beats ‘Baaghi 4’, ‘The Bengal Files’ in India on first Monday

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites remained ahead of latest Hindi releases, Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, at the Indian box office on its first Monday, as per latest trade reports.

While Last Rites earned Rs 5 crore nett domestically on Monday, Baaghi 4 garnered Rs 4.25 crore nett in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The Bengal Files, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.10 crore nett at the domestic box office on the day.

At the time the report was published on Tuesday, The Conjuring: Last Rites had earned Rs 55.50 crore nett in India since its September 5 release, according to Sacnilk.

Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on the same day, had so far earned Rs 35.50 crore nett domestically. The Bengal Files, which also released theatrically on Friday, had earned Rs 7.85 crore nett in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The Conjuring universe, which began in 2013, revolves around two real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren. Last Rites shows them taking on their darkest and last case yet. The film has earned USD 194 million worldwide, as per trade reports.

Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016, with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

In Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff plays a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist.

The Bengal Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, features Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Simrat Kaur in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 46.75 crore at the end of 11 days in theatres.