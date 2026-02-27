The Academy unveils second slate of presenters for 98th Oscars as final voting begins

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the second slate of presenters for the 98th Oscars.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem and past nominees Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 15. They will be joined by multiple Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, Captain America star Chris Evans and One Battle After Another breakout actor Chase Infiniti.

As is tradition, the first slate of presenters announced by the Academy included last year’s acting winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, and Kieran Culkin.

Madison won her first Oscar last year, taking the Best Actress trophy for Anora. Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, marking his second win 22 years after The Pianist. Saldana and Culkin won Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor, respectively, for Emilia Perez and A Real Pain.

More presenters are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will air live March 15 from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood. The ceremony will again be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the final round of voting for the 98th Oscars began on Friday and closes on March 5 at 5pm PT (6.30am IST on March 6). Academy members must now formally confirm they’ve watched a film before voting for it in that category.

For the Best Picture category, the winner is chosen on the basis of a ranked-choice system. Voters list nominees in order of preference. If a film receives more than 50 per cent of first-place votes, it wins immediately. If no film reaches that threshold, the movie with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated.

Ballots for that film are then reassigned to each voter’s next highest-ranked choice still in contention. The process repeats until one film secures a majority.

The remaining 23 categories follow a simpler plurality system: the nominee with the most votes wins. There is no ranking or redistribution.

Ballots are tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has overseen the process for decades. The Academy does not count its own votes.