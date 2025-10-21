Anime lovers, assemble! You can now order your favourite manga on Blinkit

You can now grab popular manga titles like One Piece, Blue Lock and Berserk in minutes, thanks to Blinkit’s new Comics & Manga section.

The quick-commerce app is now selling titles published by Viz Media, Penguin Publishers, Simon & Schuster and many others.

Blinkit's new Comics & Manga section brings instant delivery of popular manga titles from Viz Media, Penguin, and more — including One Piece, Berserk, and Blue Lock — often at prices lower than Amazon.

The prices are mostly cheaper on Blinkit than on other online stores like Amazon. For instance, the paperback edition of Berserk Volume 1 costs Rs 769 on Amazon, while the same manga is sold at Rs 699 on Blinkit. Similarly, the first volume of Blue Lock costs Rs 678 on Amazon and is cheaper by almost Rs 70 on Blinki



'One Piece' Volumes 107 and 108 available to order on Blinkit

However, One Piece’s Volume 107 and 108 are both priced at Rs 799 on Blinkit, while they cost Rs 620 and Rs 599, respectively, on Amazon.

Deluxe edition of 'Batman: The Killing Joke'

Besides manga, the app also offers Marvel and DC comics, including a deluxe edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland.

Indian comics collection on Blinkit

Indian comics, too, have found a place on the app. Raj Comics’ Dhruva comics, Doga and Nagraj series are also available for those who love works by Indian authors.

PlayStation 5 and PS5 games available on Blinkit

Blinkit is slowly emerging as the go-to destination for pop culture enthusiasts in the country with its introduction of instant deliveries for manga, western comics, PlayStation 5 consoles, and even PS5 games.

