From Lakshmi Puja at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ananya Panday’s fam-jam: How Bollywood celebrated Diwali

Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda and several other Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with family and friends on Monday, soaking in the festive spirit. Here’s a look.
Shah Rukh Khan shared Diwali greetings, wishing his fans love, light, and peace.
Kiara Advani twinned in yellow with husband Siddharth during Diwali celebrations.
Diwali was extra special for Kartik Aaryan as he welcomed home a new furry friend — Chatori, the younger sibling of his pet dog Katori.
Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Diwali with family and friends.
Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali in London with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While Twinkle looked elegant in a pink three-piece sharara suit, Akshay donned a beige kurta with silver embroidery.
Shraddha Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in an embroidered off-white ensemble.
For the Diwali puja at home, Ananya Panday opted for a pink-and-silver suit.
Vikrant Massey had a cosy celebration with his wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan.