From Lakshmi Puja at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ananya Panday’s fam-jam: How Bollywood celebrated Diwali

Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda and several other Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with family and friends on Monday, soaking in the festive spirit. Here’s a look.

1 8 X/@iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan shared Diwali greetings, wishing his fans love, light, and peace.

2 8 Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani twinned in yellow with husband Siddharth during Diwali celebrations.

3 8 Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Diwali was extra special for Kartik Aaryan as he welcomed home a new furry friend — Chatori, the younger sibling of his pet dog Katori.

4 8 X/@TheDeverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Diwali with family and friends.

5 8 Instagram/@twinklerkhanna

Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali in London with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While Twinkle looked elegant in a pink three-piece sharara suit, Akshay donned a beige kurta with silver embroidery.

6 8 Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in an embroidered off-white ensemble.

7 8 Instagram/@ananyapanday

For the Diwali puja at home, Ananya Panday opted for a pink-and-silver suit.

8 8 Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Vikrant Massey had a cosy celebration with his wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan.