MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Tuesday, 21 October 2025

From Lakshmi Puja at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ananya Panday’s fam-jam: How Bollywood celebrated Diwali

Actors Akshay Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Deverakonda also soaked in the festive spirit with family and friends

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.10.25, 01:12 PM

Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda and several other Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with family and friends on Monday, soaking in the festive spirit. Here’s a look.

1 8
X/@iamsrk
ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan shared Diwali greetings, wishing his fans love, light, and peace.

2 8
Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani twinned in yellow with husband Siddharth during Diwali celebrations. 

3 8
Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Diwali was extra special for Kartik Aaryan as he welcomed home a new furry friend — Chatori, the younger sibling of his pet dog Katori.

4 8
X/@TheDeverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Diwali with family and friends. 

5 8
Instagram/@twinklerkhanna

Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali in London with his wife, Twinkle Khanna. While Twinkle looked elegant in a pink three-piece sharara suit, Akshay donned a beige kurta with silver embroidery.

6 8
Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in an embroidered off-white ensemble.

7 8
Instagram/@ananyapanday

For the Diwali puja at home, Ananya Panday opted for a pink-and-silver suit. 

8 8
Instagram/@vikrantmassey

Vikrant Massey had a cosy celebration with his wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan.

RELATED TOPICS

Shah Rukh Khan Diwali Bollywood Diwali Bash Diwali Puja
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE