‘Jana Nayagan’ goes to revising committee as Madras HC allows withdrawal of petition against censor board

The Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan makers to withdraw their writ petition against the censor board, as per reports.

With this development, the film can be submitted to the CBFC’s revising committee.

Earlier, a letter was submitted by Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for KVN Productions, requesting the Madras High Court Registry to permit the petitioner to withdraw the case.

The matter was listed for withdrawal before Justice P.T. Asha on Tuesday.

The development comes amid uncertainty over release date of Jana Nayagan — a social drama touted as Vijay’s last film before his plunge into active politics — since mid-January.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a mid-January Pongal release. However, the film’s release was delayed after a single judge directed the Censor Board to provide a U/A certificate to the movie at the earliest.

On January 27, the Madras High Court set aside the order, observing that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments required consideration.

Later, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting no order be passed in connection with the release of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan without the censor board hearing it.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan has generated over one million interests on BookMyShow.