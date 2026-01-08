Telangana HC gives relief to Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ in ticket price hike case

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted relief to the makers of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab in a case concerning ticket price hike.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar clarified that an earlier order passed by a single judge on December 9, which restrained any increase in ticket prices, had a limited application.

The bench observed that the restriction applied only to certain big-budget films such as Pushpa 2, Game Changer, OG and Akhanda 2, and not to the films presently before the court.

In the case of The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, the court left the matter of ticket price enhancement to the discretion of the state government.

During the hearing, counsel for the producers informed the court that representations had already been submitted to the home secretary seeking permission for benefit shows and a hike in ticket prices.

The producers urged the authorities to consider their applications at the earliest. They also argued that the single judge’s order was unsustainable in law and that continuation of the restriction would cause serious prejudice to their interests.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 9.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi and slated for release on January 12.