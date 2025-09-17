Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama ‘Mirai’ crosses Rs 100-crore mark globally

Telugu star Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark globally in five days, according to production banner People Media Factory.

“#SuperYodha hits century 100.40 crores gross worldwide for #Mirai in 5 days an incredible achievement being celebrated by everyone #BrahmandBlockbuster in cinemas now,” the makers captioned their post on X on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actioner, released on September 12, has so far earned Rs 57.71 crore nett in India, as per a report by industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. The film revolves around a warrior entrusted with the task of protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

Mirai is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions handling distribution.

Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites, on the other hand, witnessed a drop in its daily collections, earning 1.30 crore on Tuesday. The Michael Chaves directorial has so far earned Rs 77.97 crore nett in India since its September 5 release, according to Sacnilk.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the film has earned USD 334.50 million worldwide, as per latest trade reports.

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, which hit theatres on the same day as Last Rites, has so far earned Rs 51.30 crore nett in India. The Bengal Files, which also released theatrically on September 5, has earned Rs 15.12 crore nett domestically, as per Sacnilk.