‘You shaped the actor in me’: Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt tribute to filmmaker MM Baig

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to his mentor and filmmaker MM Baig, accrediting him as the person instrumental in shaping him as an actor.

Baig, veteran filmmaker and father of popular yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu, was recently found dead at his home. He was known for films such as Razia Sultan and Chhoti Bahu.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor wrote, “My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery ... you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me.”

“For helping me overcome my shyness , at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way . Back when I was only 18years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher - M.M Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family,” he added.

As per PTI, Baig’s publicist, Hanif Zaveri, said the filmmaker helped Roshan early in his acting career.

“Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogues since he was well-versed with these things. Baig sahab would help Hrithik with mouthing dialogues, this was much before his debut film, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ happened,” Zaveri said in a statement to PTI.

Baig also worked as an assistant director on Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan’s films like Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya.