Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form split after three years of marriage

American actress Alexandra Daddario, known for playing the role of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film franchise, has decided to split from her husband and producer Andrew Form after three years of marriage, as per US media reports.

A representative for the 39-year-old actress confirmed the news to People.

“The decision was made with love and respect,” the representative said in a statement. “They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition,” they added.

Daddario and Form tied the knot in June 2022. The couple share a 15-month-old son together. Form also has two kids — Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12 — from his previous marriage with actress Jordana Brewster. Form and Brewster got married in 2007 but parted ways with a divorce in 2021.

Form is known for producing each of the A Quiet Place movies, The Purge series and several other horror movies.

It is not clear when Form and Daddario began dating. The couple made their relationship public on Instagram in May 2021 when Daddario posted a monochrome photo of them cuddling.

On the work front, Daddario will be next seen in Mark Waters’s Hershey alongside Finn Wittrock and Alan Ruck.