Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift turns heads in red ensemble, Beyonce stuns in golden bodycon

Beyonce, Cardi B and Sabrina Carpenter dazzled in sequined golden outfits at the 67th Grammy Awards, a star-studded event that saw Taylor Swift stealing the show in a corset-fit mini dress on Monday. Here’s a quick look at who wore what at the music awards held in Los Angeles.
Beyonce grabbed eyeballs in a bodycon golden dress paired with matching gloves. Sleep straight hair, minimal accessories and nude makeup rounded off her look. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter made history as she became the first black woman to win the best country album trophy for her 2024 album Cowboy Carter.
Everywhere, Everything singer Gracie Adams attended Grammys for the second time this year. She looked gorgeous in a chiffon dress from the shelves of Chanel. A delicate veil and stone-studded danglers completed her look. The singer-songwriter was nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the song us., featuring Taylor Swift, from her album The Secret of Us.
Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, who took home her first Grammy for best pop vocal album, walked the red carpet in a backless powder blue gown featuring a floor-sweeping train lined with faux plumes. A chic shoulder-length bob, tinted cheeks, smokey eyes and nude lips rounded off her look.
Clad in a red corset-fit sequined dress, Taylor Swift posed for a photo with Carpenter. The Please Please Please singer triumphed over Swift, Billie Eilish and even Ariana Grande to win a Grammy for her hit 2024 album Short and Sweet. Carpenter had previously performed a surprise duet with Swift during the Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 26, 2023.
Before taking the stage as presenter, Cardi B turned heads at the red carpet in a sequined gown, adorned with feathers and featuring a plunging neckline. The WAP singer ditched accessories, opting only for danglers and a few chunky finger rings to complement her outfit.
Like Carpenter, Chappell Roan bagged her first Grammy award on Monday. She won the trophy for best new artist. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter wore a chalky white dress and a conical ivory hat. Dramatic eye makeup and peachy lips accentuated her look.
Beautiful Things singer Benson Boone looked dapper in a sheer blue jumpsuit.
Flowers singer Miley Cyrus arrived at the awards ceremony in a black cutout halter-neck dress by Saint Laurent.
Billie Eilish sported an oversized yellow-and-black t-shirt teamed with a pearl-studded necklace and a blue baseball cap. She performed her 2024 chartbuster Bids of a Feather at the ceremony.
Swift posed for the lens with Kill Bill singer Sza looking gorgeous in a pink dress.
Shakira stunned in a sequined sheer gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She bagged the trophy for best Latin pop album at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez presented the award to Shakira. The 55-year-old actress-singer wore a black full-sleeved top over a striking beige skirt.