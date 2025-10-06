Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Show Girl’ tops US box office with $33 million

The US box office this week was dominated by three names — Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. However, Swift’s loyal fanbase proved unbeatable.

The American singer’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, debuted at No. 1 by minting USD 33 million in North America, according to Comscore estimates.

Released by AMC Theatres, the 89-minute film serves as a companion to Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. It combines music videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and clean lyric visuals into one cinematic experience.

The film was screened across all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days, concluding on Sunday, and also played in select theatres in Mexico, Canada, and Europe.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s action drama One Battle After Another enjoyed a strong second weekend, earning USD 11 million.

On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson’s American sports biopic The Smashing Machine, which also stars Emily Blunt, saw a more modest collection of USD 6 million.

“This is a great time to be a moviegoer as @taylorswift13, @TheRock & Daniel Day-Lewis all land on big screens over this first weekend of October,” wrote Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst of Comscore, on X.

“For Taylor Swift to harness the power of the movie theatre to build her brand, create excitement among her fans, and create a communal experience outside of her touring, outside of her live performances, is really a stroke of genius,” Dergarabedian told US-based media outlet The Associated Press.

“To be able to add another $33 million to the box office bottom line is much welcomed by theatre owners who were looking for content for their big screens,” he added.

After the success of her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on October 3, the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced eight bonus acoustic version tracks.

The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnight.