In pictures: Taylor Swift spends a day with kids and their pets at Florida hospital

Pop sensation Taylor Swift on Friday surprised patients at a children’s hospital in Florida following her appearance at the finals of the Stanley Cup 2025 with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Here’s a look at some of her moments with the kids there.

Kids at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were all smiles as Swift humbly introduced herself and clicked selfies with them. “The fact she introduces herself like she isn’t known is just something else. I love this all so so much!! How sweet for those sweet kids and the families,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the hospital’s Instagram page.

The Blank Space singer posed with a child and her dog on the hospital bed. She gifted everyone goodies including a picture book of The Eras Tour with a note written on the cover.

Pets of the patients at the hospital were seen wearing red scarves around their neck with the words “In my good boy era” written on them.

“You made this a day we’ll never shake off,” the official Instagram page of the hospital wrote alongside the pictures.

“Thank you, @taylorswift for bringing your support and kindness to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. You turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection,” the caption further read.

Swift also posed for the lens with the hospital staff.

“Our patients and families felt the love and the magic will stay, stay, stay with them long after today,” the hospital faculty concluded their note on Instagram.

In March, Swift became the first female artist to garner over 100 billion streams on Spotify. She also emerged as the most-streamed artist in a single day in the history of the music streaming platform following the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April last year.

The Daylight singer opted for a green dress for the hospital visit. In one of the images, she posed with a doctor.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows in a little more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

