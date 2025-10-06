Taylor Swift draws inspiration from William Shakespeare in ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ music video

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift draws inspiration from William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy Hamlet in the music video for The Fate of Ophelia, a single from her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

Dropped on Monday and directed by Swift herself, the video unfolds like a visual treat. Swift dons a series of stunning regal and glittery ensembles. Some feature the glamorous flair of her Showgirl era, while others reimagine Ophelia, the tragic character from Hamlet, through modern and classical interpretations.

According to fans, the video is also an open love letter to Swift’s fiancé, footballer Travis Kelce.

The lyrics of the song symbolise Swift’s admiration for her lover, who rescued her from the tragic fate of Ophelia, a nod to Shakespeare’s classic, in which the character, heartbroken and insane, drowned herself and died.

“Late one night, you dug me out of my grave and saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia,” the lyrics read.

The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

The Fate of Ophelia from Swift’s latest album has become the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify this year.

However, despite the rave reviews from critics and the lingering thrill, several Swifties were left disappointed, with some pointing out the “embarassing” lyrics.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnight.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, ‘The Eras Tour’, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with the last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.