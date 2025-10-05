Taylor Swift announces eight bonus acoustic tracks from her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

After the success of her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced an additional eight bonus acoustic version tracks.

Dropped on October 3, The Life of a Showgirl comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

On Sunday, the pop icon announced on Instagram that she'll be releasing eight new tracks across four limited CD releases, available on her website for 24 hours.

The singer has announced acoustic versions of her songs Opalite, Ruin the Friendship, The Fate of Ophelia, Wi$h Li$t, The Life of a Showgirl, Eldest Daughter, and Elizabeth Taylor.

“File this under 'save your best for the finale”… I think my favourite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and production,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside a set of new album posters.

The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album has become the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify this year.

However, despite the rave reviews from critics and the lingering thrill, several Swifties were left disappointed, with some pointing out the “embarassing” lyrics that indicate the singer was “trying to be like Sabrina Carpenter”.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnight.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, ‘The Eras Tour’, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with the last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.