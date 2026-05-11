Watch: Suriya returns to mass action avatar in the trailer of ‘Karuppu’

Tamil star Suriya returns to an out-and-out action role in the official trailer of his upcoming film Karuppu, unveiled by the makers on Sunday ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 14.

Packed with high-energy action sequences and social commentary, the trailer presents Suriya in a massy avatar.

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The trailer opens with a father-daughter duo (played by Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi) who face repeated delays in the hearing of their case as lawyer Baby Kannan (RJ Balaji) cheats them. After realising the betrayal, they place their trust in Saravanan (Suriya), who appears to be the incarnate of Lord Karuppusamy.

His entry changes the course of events. Backed by action-heavy visuals, the trailer leans strongly on Suriya’s screen presence and mannerisms as he takes on RJ Balaji’s antagonist character.

Karuppu marks RJ Balaji’s first solo directorial venture, after previously co-directing his earlier projects.

The supporting cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Natty Natraj as a judge, along with Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Swasika, Sshivadha and Supreeth Reddy, among others.

Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, whose background score in the trailer has drawn attention. Karuppu is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.