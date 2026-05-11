John Krasinski is excited as filming begins for ‘A Quiet Place Part III’: ‘Here we go’

John Krasinski has confirmed that filming is underway for A Quiet Place Part III. The actor-director shared a first-look set image on social media on Sunday with the caption, “Here. We. Go!”.

The photo revealed few details about the upcoming film but appeared to hint at a return to New York City. A visible Manhattan Bridge Arch in the background suggested the story may revisit familiar locations tied to the Abbott family’s journey in earlier instalments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A Quiet Place franchise began in 2018 with the release of the original film, which became a major box office success, grossing more than USD 300 million worldwide against a modest production budget.

The story followed the Abbott family as they navigated a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by creatures that hunt through sound.

The franchise later expanded with A Quiet Place: Part II, which broadened the narrative beyond the family’s isolated farm, and A Quiet Place: Day One, which explored the beginning of the alien invasion in New York City.

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as Evelyn Abbott in the upcoming sequel, alongside returning cast members Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Cillian Murphy is also expected to return after joining the franchise in the second film.

New additions to the cast include Jack O’Connell, Katy O’Brian and Jason Clarke.

Krasinski is returning as both writer and director for A Quiet Place Part III, which is widely expected to continue — and potentially conclude — the Abbott family storyline ahead of its planned 2027 release.